© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Whitmer rolls out themes on pre-State of the State tour

Michigan Radio | By Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published January 18, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST
whitmer.jpg
File photo. State of Michigan
/

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is on a statewide tour to pre-sell and fine tune the State of the State address she will deliver next week.

The Democratic governor made stops in Royal Oak and Warren. In Macomb County, Whiter said she wants pandemic recovery plans to create more opportunities for minority- and female-owned businesses. She also said she wants to get more people into post-secondary education and job training programs.

“You’ll see us continue, I think, to forge a path that makes our economy stronger, that creates opportunity for Michiganders and, hopefully, helps us grow our population and lure more people into this great state,” she told reporters following the closed-door meeting at a restaurant in Warren.

Whitmer gave a broad preview of topics she expects to touch on in the speech, but with few details.

“Educating our kids, making sure that Michigan is a competitive place for business, ensuring that we’re fixing those roads and rebuilding our water infrastructure, closing the skills gap,” she said. “These are the things that really matter as we recover from COVID, and having a conversation with people of Macomb is one part of that.”

For the second year in a row, Whitmer will deliver the speech remotely and away from the state Capitol. The Legislature’s Republican leaders are not expected to be in attendance.

The State of the State address will be followed soon after by Whitmer’s budget proposal to the Legislature – and all of that before an expected reelection campaign this coming summer and fall.

Tags

Politics & GovernmentState of the State 2022governor gretchen whitmer
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta | MPRN
Related Content