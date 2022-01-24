State Sen. Adam Hollier announces candidacy for U.S. House

State Sen. Adam Hollier has announced his candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives in Michigan’s newly-redrawn 13th Congressional District.

In his Monday announcement, Hollier, a Democrat, said lawmakers need to react to already-growing crises.

“Our country is literally on fire, and that seems like hyperbole, but with climate change, with global warming, with what happened in D.C. with the insurrection, with the way manufacturing in this state is moving in this country, we are literally in crisis,” Hollier said.

“The system is not designed to provide affordable child care,” he said. “It is not designed to provide affordable health care or even safe secure housing. Our systems are not designed to do that.”

Hollier joined a crowded field that includes State Rep. Shri Thanedar and former Detroit Police Chief Ralph Godbee.

Hollier’s Senate district lies within the 13th congressional district, which is in the Detroit metro area. He has previously criticized Michigan's new congressional and state district maps.

Hollier, who is Black, said he agrees with a lawsuit that claims the new maps dilute the power of Black voters concentrated in Metro Detroit.

Michigan's only current Black member of Congress, Rep. Brenda Lawrence, announced her retirement this year.

Hollier said he’s running to help bring about structural change.

“It’s cliche to say that our system is broken,” he said. “We all know that, but what we don’t talk about is that is by design. Our system is not designed to take care of people. It is fundamentally designed to do exactly what it does.”