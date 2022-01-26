Watch Live: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers the State of the State

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her fourth State of the State address Wednesday evening, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Michigan Radio will carry special coverage on-air, featuring MPRN's Rick Pluta and Stateside's Laura Weber Davis. Listen at 91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit, 104.1 Grand Rapids, 91.3 Port Huron, 89.7 Lansing, 91.1 Flint or at michiganradio.org via the livestream.

According to the governor's website, Gov. Whitmer will "speak to the progress we've made together, share her comprehensive vision for Michigan, and lay out policy proposals to put Michiganders first."

This will be the second year the SOTS address will be held virtually due to COVID-19.