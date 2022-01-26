© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Watch Live: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers the State of the State

Michigan Radio
Published January 26, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her fourth State of the State address Wednesday evening, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Michigan Radio will carry special coverage on-air, featuring MPRN's Rick Pluta and Stateside's Laura Weber Davis. Listen at 91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit, 104.1 Grand Rapids, 91.3 Port Huron, 89.7 Lansing, 91.1 Flint or at michiganradio.org via the livestream.

According to the governor's website, Gov. Whitmer will "speak to the progress we've made together, share her comprehensive vision for Michigan, and lay out policy proposals to put Michiganders first."

This will be the second year the SOTS address will be held virtually due to COVID-19.

Tags

Politics & Governmentgretchen whitmerState of the State 2022state of the state
Related Content