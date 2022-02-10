© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Politics & Government

East Lansing mandates free period products at all city-owned restrooms

WKAR | By Sarah Lehr
Published February 10, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST
East Lansing is mandating that free menstrual products be provided in all city-owned restrooms.

The requirement approved by City Council Tuesday night only applies to municipal facilities like City Hall, the East Lansing Public Library and the Hannah Community Center.

It does not apply to all restrooms in East Lansing, although Mayor Pro Tem Jessy Gregg said she hopes business owners will choose to follow the city's lead.

"Menstruation is kind of one of the one of the last taboos that's still standing in terms of true equality," she said.

Although officials say East Lansing has been providing free period products at City Hall for years, Mayor Ron Bacon said it's important to formalize the practice.

“It provides a great deal of dignity to do what's right and this just feels right," Bacon said.

Ann Arbor has broader rules in place after its City Council voted last year to require free menstrual products, soap and toilet paper in all publicly accessible restrooms.

