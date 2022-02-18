© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Politics & Government

Michigan bill would increase penalties for trespassing on bridges, towers, tunnels

Michigan Radio | By Briana Rice
Published February 18, 2022 at 8:57 PM EST
Mackinac Bridge
Robert Du Bois
/
Flickr

Michigan’s House of Representatives has approved a bill that could bring new punishments for people who trespass on some of the state’s most iconic structures.

Republican Representative John Damoose said he decided to sponsor the bill after last summer’s bomb scare on the Mackinac Bridge and another trespassing incident.

The bill covers trespassing on the Mackinac and Zilwaukee bridges, as well as other bridges, cellphone towers, tunnels, and manufacturing plants.

All of those buildings would be listed among Michigan’s critical infrastructure if the bill becomes law. That would make trespassing there a felony.

Penalties could include a $2,500 fine and up to four years in jail.

The bill would need to be approved by the state Senate and Governor Gretchen Whitmer to become law.

Briana Rice
Briana Rice is a reporter/producer operating out of Detroit.
