Politics & Government

Here's what Michigan elected officials are saying about Russia and new U.S. sanctions

Michigan Radio | By Emma Ruberg
Published February 24, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST
CaptiolGOODTOUSE.JPG
Michigan Radio

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D)

Sen. Gary Peters (D-Michigan) is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, as well as the subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan) is a member of the Senate Finance Committee, as well as the subcommittee on International Trade and Global Competitiveness.

Rep. Jack Bergman (R-District 1) is a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-District 2)

Rep. Peter Meijer (R-District 3) is a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Rep. John Moolenaar (R-District 4)

Rep. Dan Kildee (D-District 5)

Rep. Fred Upton (R-District 6)

Rep. Tim Walberg (R-District 7) released a written statement on Twitter, as well as this video of him speaking from Belgium after meeting with European leaders.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-District 8) is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and Homeland Security Committee, as well as is the Chair and Vice Chair of the subcommittees on Intelligence and Counterterrorism and on Readiness, respectively.

Rep. Andy Levin (D-District 9) released a written statement on Twitter, as well as a video on a meeting livestreamed on Facebook of a discussion with some of his American Ukrainian constituents. He is a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Rep. Lisa McClain (R-District 10) released over 20 tweets responding to the situation, many of which criticized the Biden administration for not taking more drastic action or increasing measures to lessen harms on the U.S. economy and consumers. She also released this statement and is a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-District 11)

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-District 12)

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-District 13) had not released a statement to her website, Twitter account or Facebook page by the time of publication.

Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-District 14)

Politics & Government U.S Russia Relationsukraine
Emma Ruberg
Emma Ruberg joined Michigan Radio in January as the Digital News Intern. She recently graduated from the University of Michigan with a double major in political science and communications and previously worked as a Senior News Editor for The Michigan Daily covering government and public safety.
