Politics & Government

Former Flint mayor who led city during water crisis to run again

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published March 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
KarenWeaver2022.png
In a video streamed online, Karen Weaver announces she's running again to be the mayor of Flint.

The former mayor of Flint is running for her old job.

Karen Weaver said Saturday she will run in the Aug. 2 primary election. The two top finishers will advance to the Nov. 8 election.

Weaver was elected in 2015, weeks after the state acknowledged that Flint’s water was contaminated with lead, but she was defeated four years later by current Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

“I’m ready to throw my hat back in the ring again and fight for the people of this community,” Weaver said.

While in office, Weaver had key roles in Flint’s recovery from lead-tainted water. While out of office, she criticized a $626 million settlement mostly between the state and residents as not being large enough.

Neeley defeated Weaver by 205 votes to become mayor. He said he’s running for reelection.

Neeley’s term only lasts three years so Flint can make a transition to holding mayoral elections in even-numbered years. The candidate who wins in November will serve for four years.

Tags

Politics & Government FlintFlint mayor raceKaren Weaver
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
See stories by The Associated Press
