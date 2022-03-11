New fund established for auto accident victims with traumatic brain injuries

A new fund has been established for people who are suffering from traumatic brain injuries sustained in auto accidents.

Changes to the state's auto no-fault law cut reimbursements to care providers for survivors by nearly half.

Tom Constand is the President and CEO of the Brain Injury Association of Michigan. It's the organization behind the new fund.

He says when families take care of loved ones, it can be a full-time job.

“Our fund though, is for the survivors themselves. We intend on collecting it and giving it right back to survivors for care.”

Constand says he hopes fundraising will help lessen the financial burden on families caring for loved ones.

“Monies that we collect can initially go towards things like durable medical equipment, wheelchairs, things of that nature.”

A study commissioned by the Association found more than 1,500 patients across the state lost their care in the first four months after the reimbursement cuts went into effect. And more than 3,000 health care providers lost their jobs.