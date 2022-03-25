© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Politics & Government

Race for Democratic nomination in new 11th District features two Congressional incumbents

Michigan Radio | By Sarah Cwiek
Published March 25, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT
Andy Levin and Haley Stevens side by side in outdoor scene
Andy Levin for Congress / Haley Stevens for Congress
/
Incumbent U.S. representatives Andy Levin and Haley Stevens will run against each other in the newly drawn 11th congressional district.

The Democratic race for Congress in Michigan’s newly-created 11th District pits two sitting members of Congress against each other.

Both Haley Stevens and Andy Levin were first elected to Congress in 2018. Both appeared at a candidate forum hosted by the Jewish Democratic Council of America on Thursday.

Levin called himself a “bold progressive” who supports initiatives like the Green New Deal, a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, and more open, humane policies for refugees.

Levin said his work and policy positions are shaped by his Jewish faith, including his support for abortion rights. “My fervent dedication to reproductive justice is informed by my lifelong dedication to human rights and the Jewish tradition of respecting individual dignity and bodily autonomy,” he said.

Stevens, who represents the current 11th District (which contains parts of Wayne and Oakland counties), said despite that being a traditionally Republican-leaning district, she’s “taken bold positions like co-sponsoring the raising the minimum wage, holding the president accountable through impeachment, and supporting paid family leave.” Stevens also noted that she’s brought back $43 million in funds for the district.

Both Stevens and Levin noted their support for Israel and their opposition for conditioning aid to the country, though Levin noted that aid should be used “for legitimate security purposes,” and not to “perpetuate or extend the occupation or execute unjust actions like home demolitions, forced displacements or violence against civilians.” Both candidates said they supported restoring humanitarian and other aid to the Palestinian people.

The new 11th District is located entirely within Oakland County, and considered a safe seat for Democrats. Levin and Stevens will face off in the August primary.

