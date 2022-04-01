Former President Donald Trump will rally his Michigan supporters on Saturday

Former President Donald Trump returns to Michigan Saturday for a rally with his supporters in Macomb County.

The former president will share the stage with several Republican candidates, including two running for two statewide offices.

Before Trump speaks, Kristina Karamo, who’s seeking the Republican nomination for Michigan Secretary of State, and Matt DePerno, who’s running for the GOP nomination for state Attorney General, will address the crowd gathered at the Michigan Stars Sports Center complex in Washington Township.

Karamo and DePerno have supported the former president’s claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Trump has endorsed both.

The rally comes just weeks before the Michigan Republican Party’s nominating convention.

“You certainly can interpret it as the former president trying to intervene and help his preferred candidates in this nomination process,” said Kyle Kondik, the managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball from the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

Kondik said Republicans rather have Trump’s endorsement than not have it. Though he adds it’s not impossible to win without Trump’s endorsement.

Democrats will also be interested in what the former president has to say on Saturday.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said this week she expects to hear former president Donald Trump renew his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud at his rally this weekend.

Democrat Joe Biden defeated Republican Incumbent Donald Trump by more than 150,000 votes in Michigan in 2020.

The former president has complained bitterly about Michigan’s 2020 election results and has claimed voter fraud.

Benson expects Saturday’s rally will be more of the same.

“Likely launching several other lies and misinformation about our elections. About the sanctity and integrity of our systems here in Michigan,” said Benson.