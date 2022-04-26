© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Politics & Government

State House GOP caucus kicks out one of its own

Michigan Radio | By Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published April 26, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT
Maddock-044.jpg
Michigan House of Representatives
Matthew Maddock, a Republican legislator, represents Michigan's 44th state House district.

State House Republicans have ejected Representative Matt Maddock from their caucus.

No reason was given, but Maddock has been involved in recruiting candidates to run against Republican incumbents.

Maddock also wants to be the next state House speaker and has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Republican legislators made the decision in a closed-door meeting Tuesday.

Maddock, who is in his second term, will continue to serve, but he won’t have access to the services that are offered to majority caucus members.

Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
