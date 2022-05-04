© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Democrats, Republicans split state House victories in special election

Michigan Radio | By Brett Dahlberg
Published May 4, 2022 at 1:43 AM EDT
voting booths
Jodi Westrick
/
Michigan Radio

Republicans and Democrats each won two of the four state House districts that were up for grabs in Tuesday's special election.

Republican Terence Mekoski defeated Democrat James Diez in the 36th District in Macomb County.

Republican Mike Harris won over Democrat Kent Douglas in the 43rd District, which is in Oakland County.

In the race for the 15th District in Wayne County, Democrat Jeffrey Pepper defeated Republican Ginger Shearer.

Democrats pulled off an upset win in the 74th District, just outside Grand Rapids. Carol Glanville won the typically GOP-held seat over Republican nominee Robert Regan.

Shortly after the race had been called in her favor, Glanville said people had doubted her ability to win.

"It was primarily a Republican district, so it was unwinnable for us, and here we are with a resounding win. It’s thrilling, and I am relieved that we came through were able to pull so many people together get the work done.

Special election winners' terms last through the end of the year. November's general election will determine who holds the seats after that.

