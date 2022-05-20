© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Nuclear power expansion study under consideration in Michigan Senate

Michigan Radio | By Sarah Lehr | WKAR
Published May 20, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT
800px-Palisades_Nuclear_Power_Plant.jpg
Nuclear Regulatory Commission
/

A proposal to study the expansion of nuclear energy in Michigan is heading to the state Senate after clearing the House of Representatives by a wide margin this week.

Republican Representative Graham Filler of DeWitt said the study is especially urgent because of the planned closure of a nuclear power plant in western Michigan by the end of this month.

“Personally, I'm a big fan of nuclear energy. Clean, emission-free, safe, reliable. And just be aware we have coal plants in Michigan that are going to be taken offline soon, and that base load will be quickly lost,” he said.

“One of my personal goals to make Michigan a key nuclear energy state. But what does that mean really, I want to attract researchers, I want to track more labs, nuclear manufacturing. I want that all but right now, I'll just settle for a very important study," said Filler

The Palisades is one of three nuclear power plants in Michigan, and Governor Gretchen Whitmer is seeking federal funding to keep it open.

Although nuclear power generation does not directly emit the greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming, some environmentalists worry about toxic nuclear waste.

The bill does not include a funding source for the study, which would need to be completed within 18 months.

Tags

Politics & Government Palisades Nuclear Plantnuclear energynuclear power
Sarah Lehr | WKAR
See stories by Sarah Lehr | WKAR
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content