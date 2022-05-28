Republican governor hopeful dropped from ballot calls on court to put him back on

Perry Johnson is the first Republican hopeful for governor to call on a court to put him on the August statewide primary ballot.

Johnson – a self-described “quality guru” – filed his case with the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Johnson filed with the court to demand that state election officials certify his name for the primary ballot despite questions about whether his campaign gathered enough valid signatures of registered voters.

Johnson is one of five Republican candidates kept off the ballot due at least in part to what appears to be a massive fraud scheme where paid circulators forged signatures to meet their quota.

The campaigns are demanding a more thorough vetting, or that their names simply be put on the ballot.

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig and businessman Michael Markey have also said they’ll go to court to get on the primary ballot.

Time is an issue. The state elections bureau says it needs to have the candidate list finalized by June 3 so ballots can be proofed and printed.

Five Republicans have been certified to appear on the ballot.