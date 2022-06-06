© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

More car crash patients losing care, as providers lose hope for a legislative fix to auto no fault law

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton
Published June 6, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT
Auto accident survivors rally at State Capitol
Tracy Samilton
/
Michigan Radio
Auto accident survivors protest new law cutting them off from care at State Capitol, summer 2021

Home care agencies are discharging severely injured car crash patients at a faster pace.

That's because there's been no fix to the 2019 auto no-fault law. The law lets insurance companies pay only about half the cost of care. 

At Arcadia Home Care, which has locations throughout Michigan, half the agency's car crash patients are being let go this month.

Executive Theresa Ruediselli says there are no good alternatives for the patients. She says it's heartbreaking to see families scrambling to come up with ways to care for loved ones, who used to be able to live at home.

"Some family members are taking Family Medical Leave Act time off, in a stop-gap type of manner, with no idea what they'll do when it runs out - and other patients are being institutionalized," she said.

Ruediselli said there are very few nursing homes willing to accept auto accident survivors. One of the families of a discharged Arcadia patient had to pay a nursing home a down payment of $10,000 in order to secure a placement for him, she says.

Arcadia also cares for Red Wings legend Vladimir Konstantinov, who was severely injured in a car crash in 1997. Friends and family are trying to fundraise so he doesn't lose his care, too.

Another home care agency will be discharging most of its car crash patients on June 30. First Call Home Health Care said it can no longer sustain financial losses due to insurance companies failing to pay for care of auto accident survivors.

Tags

Politics & Government Fallout of No-Fault Reform
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Radio. She began her career at Michigan Radio as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content