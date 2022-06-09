© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Politics & Government

FBI arrests gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley, searches Allendale home

Michigan Radio | By Emma Winowiecki
Published June 9, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT
Updated June 9, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley
Ryan Kelley for Governor
/
A screengrab from a campaign video for Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley

Republican candidate for governor Ryan Kelley was arrested by the FBI Thursday morning following a raid of his home.

The criminal complaint filed against Ryan Kelley
The criminal complaint filed against Ryan Kelley in U.S. District Court.

The Department of Justice confirmed Kelley was arrested on misdemeanor charges related to his involvement in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

He has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; knowingly engaging in any physical violence against a person or property in any restricted building or grounds; and willfully injuring or committing depredation against any property of the United States.

Kelley is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

A real estate agent from Allendale, Kelley rose to prominence after protesting the removal of a Confederate statue from his hometown. He was one of the organizers of the "American Patriot Rally" at the state capitol in June 2020.

He is one of five Republican candidates running for governor.

This is a developing story.

Emma Winowiecki
Emma is a producer for the digital content team at Michigan Radio. Her duties span all things web-related, from news reporting and photography to digital fundraising and graphic design. She also produces the station's daily newsletter, The Michigan Radio Beat.
