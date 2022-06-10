Michigan gubernatorial candidates making new efforts to get onto August primary ballots

Several Republican candidates who were disqualified from Michigan's gubernatorial primary ballot earlier this month are making efforts to revert those decisions.

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig says he’ll launch a write-in campaign for governor. He made that announcement on the Fox 2 Detroit show "Let it Rip" Thursday night.

Craig says he has the name recognition and is the Republicans’ best shot to beat Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

He suggested that other Republican gubernatorial candidates and political operatives were the reason why he failed to make the ballot.

Craig was disqualified by state election officials after they found a large number of fraudulent signatures on his petitions - and those of several other Republican candidates.

Craig says he was "hoodwinked" by paid petition circulators.

A federal judge has scheduled a hearing for next week on Perry Johnson's effort to get on the August primary ballot.

State officials disqualified him and four other Republican candidates for governor for not having enough valid signatures on the petitions they turned in.

The deadline to get primary ballots to military and overseas voters is June 18.

In his federal lawsuit, Johnson claims Michigan voters would be “disenfranchised” if his name isn't on the ballot.

U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith will hold a hearing on the lawsuit's request for a temporary injunction on June 14.