Reproductive rights ballot initiative turns in record-breaking number of signatures

The Reproductive Freedom For All campaign's ballot initiative turned in a total of 753,759 signatures to the Michigan Secretary of State Monday morning.

In order to qualify for the ballot, initiatives need 425,059 valid signatures from registered Michigan voters. The signatures collected came from every county in the state.

According to the Reproductive Freedom for All campaign, more than 62,000 people signed up to support the initiative and collect signatures. About 30,000 of those volunteers joined the effort following the leaked draft of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in May.

Ballot drive to enshrine abortion rights in MI Constitution drops off its petitions w MI Bureau of Elections pic.twitter.com/87xVncFX3x — Rick Pluta (@rickpluta) July 11, 2022

The ballot measure aims to preserve abortion access and reproductive health decisions like birth control, birth and pregnancy care in the Michigan Constitution.

“Supporters from every corner of this state, from every walk of life, are signing up to volunteer, donate, and share their stories to ensure politicians can’t interfere in our most personal medical decisions,” Northland Family Planning Executive Director and Reproductive Freedom for All Volunteer Renee Chelian said in a statement.

“That momentum will power us toward victory in November. Every day in every way, we’ll stop at nothing to make sure people have access to the essential health care they deserve to control their bodies and build their futures.”

The ballot measure would add Section 28 to Article I, Michigan Constitution of the Michigan Constitution.

Here is the language that would be added to the Michigan Constitution:

Article 1, Section 28 Right to Reproductive Freedom

(1) Every individual has a fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which entails the right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care. An individual's right to reproductive freedom shall not be denied,burdened, nor infringed upon unless justified by a compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means. Notwithstanding the above, the state may regulate the provision of abortion care after fetalviability, provided that in no circumstance shall the state prohibit anabortion that, in the professional judgment of an attending health careprofessional, is medically indicated to protect the life or physical ormental health of the pregnant individual.

(2) The state shall not discriminate in the protection or enforcement of this fundamental right.

(3) The state shall not penalize, prosecute, or otherwise take adverse action against an individual based on their actual, potential, perceived, or alleged pregnancy outcomes, including but not limited to miscarriage, stillbirth, or abortion, nor shall the state penalize, prosecute, or otherwise take adverse action against someone for aiding or assisting a pregnant individual in exercising their right to reproductive freedom with their voluntary consent.

(4) For the purposes of this section:



A state interest is "compelling" only if it is for the limited purpose of protecting the health of an individual seeking care, consistent with accepted clinical standards of practice and evidence-based medicine, and does not infringe on that individual's autonomous decision-making. "Fetal viability" means: the point in pregnancy when, in the professional judgment of an attending health care professional and based

on the particular facts of the case, there is a significant likelihood of the fetus's sustained survival outside the uterus without the application of extraordinary medical measures.

(5) This section shall be self-executing. Any provision of this section held invalid shall be severable from the remaining portionsof this section.

Last week, an anti-abortion rights coalition announced it's opposition to the ballot initiative. The Citizens to Support Michigan Women and Children coalition, a group made of of Right to Life of Michigan and the Michigan Catholic Conference, says the language used in the proposal is too broad and does not protect women

against bad actors who perform abortions.