Politics & Government

Vote with confidence: Start with the issues

Detroit Documenters | By Damien Benson,
Kayleigh Lickliter
Published July 11, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT
Voter pitfall to avoid: Voting for a candidate you don’t agree with. Avoid the sense of unease that can come with voting by informing yourself on everything you’ll be voting on in the election.

It can be overwhelming to think about where you stand on all the issues a public official might have influence over. There are just so many issues! To find out where you fall on the political spectrum you can take this quiz from the Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan think tank.

You can also use this candidate scorecard we developed to give yourself an organized way to write down the issues you care most about and what kind of action you want elected officials to take on those issues.

Typical voting issues

While each election is unique, typical issues found in many elections include: Tax policy, government spending, policing, housing and health care.

How to find out what candidates think, say and do about your particular issues 

A candidate’s campaign website and social media accounts typically provide information about where they stand on key issues, including written statements and videos of media interviews. Search online for a candidate’s name and add keywords for the issues you care most about.

You can also reach out to the candidate’s campaign directly via email or phone.

Incumbent congressional candidates have an official government website, and many of them post regular updates about key issues they are legislating for and against, as well as their priorities while in office. Their websites also provide contact information and links to their social media accounts.

Read the rest of the Detroit Documenters Voters Guide and look up any unfamiliar terms in our vote with confidence glossary. Still have questions about voting in Detroit? Email us at documenters@outliermedia.org

