US House votes to expand veterans health benefits for burn pit exposure

The House passed a bill that would expand health care benefits for veterans exposed to trash burn pits on U.S. military bases.

The bill presumes service members stationed in a combat zone for the last 32 years could have been exposed to toxic substances, slashing barriers for those who did not previously have adequate proof of exposure.

Elissa Slotkin represents Michigan's 8th Congressional District. She introduced the bill as part of the Veterans Burn Pits Exposure Recognition Act – a legislative package on veteran toxic exposure moving through Congress.

She estimates an additional 3.5 million veterans will get access to health benefits.

"People are going to get the health care they need and they're not going to have to fight to prove that that weird, esophageal cancer or lung cancer that they have - that weird thing that they're dealing with - is service related,” Slotkin said. “It is now presumed."

It’s one of the largest expansions of veteran benefits in 20 years, Slotkin said, also noting its similarity to the 1991 Agent Orange Act which expanded access for Vietnam veterans exposed to the toxic substance used as a herbicide. Agent Orange also endangered generations of Laotians , the New York Times reports.

The bill requires the VA to conduct a full medical examination on veterans to determine a potential connection between an ailment and past toxic exposure.

Slotkin said the health care providers will be trained on 23 different ailments that are connected to toxic exposure and burn pits .

The bill authorizes a projected $285 billion over the next decade.

An almost identical bill passed in the Senate, but due to a technical error Slotkin said, it will get voted. She expects it to pass the Senate and hopes it reaches the President’s desk by August 1.