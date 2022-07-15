Ryan Kelley pushes back against insurrection charges, lawsuit in GOP debate

In a Republican candidate debate, gubernatorial hopeful Ryan Kelley spoke out against criminal charges filed against him and a lawsuit filed this week that claims he’s not eligible to serve as governor.

The forum was taped Friday on WKAR-TV’s “Off The Record,” where the candidates seeking the Republican nomination were quizzed on a variety of topics.

Kelley, unprompted, brought up the charges during the question-and-answer session with host Tim Skubick.

“I was recently arrested by the FBI on some ridiculous charges,” he said. “Now there’s a lawsuit to keep me off the November election ballot. That’s more election meddling, trying to manipulate voters, and people know that I’m a fighter.”

Kelley has been charged with four federal misdemeanor violations related to the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He has pleaded not guilty.

The group Progress Michigan has also assisted in a Michigan Court of Claims lawsuit that argues Kelley is not eligible to serve under the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The lawsuit says votes for Kelley in the August Republican primary should not be counted.

The candidate forum also included chiropractor Garrett Soldano, businessman Kevin Rinke, and pastor Ralph Rebandt. Businesswoman Tudor Dixon did not take part in order to attend a memorial service for her father.

In the forum, there was no mention of abortion or the court cases regarding the state’s dormant ban on the procedure. The candidates differed on how to handle economic development incentives. The candidates did all agree they’d like to repeal the death penalty ban in the state Constitution, which would require a ratification vote on a statewide ballot.