Politics & Government

Whitmer plans line-item vetoes for abortion alternative funds in state budget

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published July 18, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) (file photo)

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office said Monday she's planning to veto millions of dollars from next year’s state budget that would fund abortion alternative programs.

Whitmer’s office said her line-item vetoes will target centers that "purport to offer comprehensive reproductive health care, including abortion, but don't."

A governor’s spokesman said legislative leaders will not be surprised by anything that will be excluded from the final budget.

Spokesman Bobby Leddy said Governor Whitmer opposes giving “taxpayer dollars to health centers that intentionally withhold information from women about their health, bodies, and full reproductive freedom.”

In all, Whitmer’s expected vetoes will slice more than $21 million from the omnibus spending bill.

Tags

Politics & Government reproductive health careadoptiongretchen whitmermichigan budget
