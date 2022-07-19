Reps. Levin and Tlaib arrested outside U.S. Supreme Court

Two U.S. representatives from Michigan were arrested outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday.

Democrats Rashida Tlaib of Detroit and Andy Levin of Bloomfield Township were demonstrating in support of abortion rights and reproductive freedom.

They were in a crowd of protesters who shouted slogans like, “Our body, our choice,” and “We won’t go back!”

The nonprofit CPD Action organized the event. The group posted a video of Levin, Tlaib, and others being escorted away by police.

Neither Levin nor Tlaib was wearing handcuffs, the video shows, and both continued to chant as officers led them away from the crowd.

LIVE: Members of the @DemWomenCaucus and leaders from CPD Action affiliate orgs around the country are taking action? in DC to protect abortion rights weeks after the overturning of Roe v Wade. It’s time to #ExpandTheCourt. #BansOffOurBodies https://t.co/Gl9I6rGB2t — CPD Action 💥 (@CPDAction) July 19, 2022

A spokesperson for Levin said the congressman was charged with crowding or obstructing a street — a violation of the District of Columbia code. Tlaib's office did not immediately confirm what she had been charged with.

U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement that officers "made a total of 35 arrests for Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding" in connection with the demonstration. "That arrest number includes 17 Members of Congress," capitol police said.

Tlaib's office said her protest was an act of civil disobedience.

“Civil disobedience has always been part of our history and fight for change," Tlaib said in a statement released by her office.

"Moving with urgency is what my residents are demanding," she said. "I joined my colleagues and advocates to call for swift action to not only ensure nationwide access to abortion care and reproductive health care as rights."

On Twitter, Levin said he's "always down to stir up #GoodTrouble and fight for our rights."

Levin and Tlaib are both running for reelection — Levin in Michigan's 11th Congressional District and Tlaib in the 12th.