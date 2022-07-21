A law passed in Michigan in 1931 that bans abortions has been unenforceable since 1973 when the Supreme Court ruled on Roe v. Wade. And although the Supreme Court has ruled to overturn that decision, that old law isn't going into effect quite yet. Given the unclear future of abortion rights in Michigan, Michigan Radio checked in with each Republican candidate for governor to see where they stand.

Tudor Dixon

Tudor Dixon supports Michigan’s 1931 law that bans all abortions unless to save the life of the woman. The law also criminalizes performing or procuring procedures that fall into that category. Michigan Right to Life is a financial donor to her campaign and has endorsed her candidacy.

Ryan Kelley

Ryan Kelley is a father of six and believes the only exception to an abortion ban should be to save the life of the woman. He states that he believes, “At the moment of conception, there is a new life and a new body. So, in this case, ‘my body, my choice’ is false.” He wants no requirements that doctors perform or learn medical practices that violate their conscience or religious beliefs.

Ralph Rebandt

Ralph Rebandt wants an abortion ban with no exceptions out of fear that expectations for life-saving abortions would be abused and misinterpreted by the medical community.

Kevin Rinke

Rinke said he is personally against abortion. He also said the issue should be left to the legislature because of their function as representatives of the people of Michigan.

Garrett Soldano

Soldano says he is “unapologetically pro-life.” He backs 1931 law, but has said he wants the legislature to handle the issue, not a government injunction.

