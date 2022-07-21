Election reform

Tudor Dixon

Tudor Dixon has not given a firm answer on whether she believes the outcome of the 2020 election was legitimate. She said she has reason to doubt, but would need to look closely at what took place once in office. She wants to reform Michigan voting. She said she will reform mail-in ballots, eliminate ballot drop boxes, ban ballot harvesting, and create tough penalties for voter fraud.

Ryan Kelley

Ryan Kelley firmly believes the 2020 election was fraudulent at the presidential level and was at the capitol riot on January 6, 2021. If elected, he says he will cancel contracts with several electronic voting machine companies. Kelley wants to tackle what he sees allows voter fraud. He wants to eliminate ballot drop boxes, automatic absentee/mail-in ballots, and same-day voter registration. He also wants an audit of voter rolls to remove those who have died, moved, or become ineligible to vote.

Ralph Rebandt

Ralph Rebandt said he wants to investigate 2020 election fraud on “Day 1.” He was an unofficial 2020 poll watcher at TCF during the counting of votes in Detroit, and believes the election was “stolen.”

To stop any future voter fraud, Rebandt wants to implement voter ID laws, limit absentee ballots, mandatory election watchers, and ban private funding “of election officials.” He wants to ban same-day voter registration and wants “accuracy of voter lists.”

Rebandt wants to make Michigan an “open records” state to restore confidence in government, which he thinks will also make voters more trusting in future elections.

Kevin Rinke

Kevin Rinke does not believe Michigan’s 2020 election was fraudulent.

He still sees room to improve and wants to reduce future voter fraud. He said he wants to audit the voting rolls to verify that voters are alive, registered and identified before casting a ballot. He wants voter ID laws put in place before the 2024 election.

Rinke ran a campaign ad stating that “dead people always vote Democrat,” which follows disproven 2020 conspiracy theories of voter fraud. He said it was a joke, meant to be satirical.

Garrett Soldano

Garrett Soldano firmly believes the 2020 election was “stolen,” citing frequently referenced but disproven conspiracy theories.

If elected, Soldano wants to expand voter ID laws, secure every precinct, check that every vote is legal and crack down hard on any voter fraud.

He also wants to conduct a forensic audit of the 2020 election to see “what really happened.”