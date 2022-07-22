Detroit announces $203 million affordable housing plan, new Housing Services Division

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and members of Detroit City Council have announced a $203 million plan to address affordable housing needs in the city.

The plan includes renovating vacant apartment buildings and land bank homes and providing mortgage down-payment assistance for renters.

It also includes funding for a new Housing Services Division, which will have a hotline for people to call if they're facing displacement or need housing resources.

Duggan announced the seven-step plan alongside city councilmembers Mary Waters, Angela Whitfield Calloway and Latisha Johnson.

City officials said the plan is partially funded by more than $58 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and that it won't won’t increase taxes.

Duggan said the city needs to do more to build quality affordable housing.

"There is no question, affordable housing is a more urgent issue than it has been in this city in many decades. You just saw the announcement from the real estate organizations that for the first time ever the median house cost topped $100,000 dollars," Duggan said, referencing a report this week.

The budget will also support repairs needed to bring rental units up to code, the mayor said. And the city will connect renters with what they’re calling “good-paying jobs” to meet rising rent prices.

Sandra Henriquez is the CEO of the Detroit Housing Commission.

"Knowing where you’re going to sleep at night, raise your children," she said, "all of that stuff. You really need to focus on or want to focus on, but if you have to worry about where you’re going to sleep at night, it becomes intensely difficult."

The housing commission is in the process of identifying potential properties to renovate, according to a city spokesperson. There's no word yet on when they might be available.

The $203 million investment is for 2022 alone, is on top of affordable housing initiatives already announced in the past, and does not include future annual allocations for affordable housing and preservation in Detroit, according to a press release.

“True affordable housing hasn’t been within reach. The AMI used is just too high,” Waters said, using an acronym for "area median income," which measures the midpoint of a region's income distribution.

“Providing housing at 30% to 60% AMI will be a relief for citizens. With the addition of a hotline for housing needs, the city will now be a resource, a one-stop shop, for all housing needs,” she continued.

More details on the plan are available on the city’s website at www.detroitmi.gov/detroithousingplan.

The 7-part plan, according to the city:

