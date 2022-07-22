On the issues: Infrastructure

From fixing roads and bridges to concerns about flooding, here's how the five Republican gubernatorial candidates plan to tackle infrastructure issues.

Tudor Dixon

Dixon wants to prioritize road funding in the “fundamental budget.” She wants to move away from tax-funded maintenance, but further explanation of that plan was not available. She wants to give funding flexibility to local entities. She hopes that changing regulations will speed up and simplify road projects.

Overall, within the state’s budget, she plans a multi-year overhead reduction plan to consolidate departments and reduce costs.

Ryan Kelley

Kelley doesn’t like the 2018 gas tax increase for road funding. He said he will have “an infrastructure plan to repair roads, bridges, and highways with proper fund allocation.” The specifics of that funding are unclear.

Ralph Rebandt

Rebandt has not published an official stance on infrastructure issues.

Kevin Rinke

Rinke has not published an official stance on infrastructure issues.

Garrett Soldano

Soldano believes roads are in poor shape because of government corruption, but has not put forth a plan to fund and maintain Michigan’s infrastructure.