Trump endorses Tudor Dixon in Republican race for Michigan governor

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Tudor Dixon for governor.

The endorsement may give Dixon, a conservative media personality, a critical advantage going into next Tuesday’s Republican gubernatorial primary.

Some recent polling has shown Dixon leading among the five Republican candidates, but within the margin of error.

In a message sent to his supporters Friday evening, Trump said Dixon “had something very special.”

“Tudor Dixon is a Conservative Warrior,” Trump said in a written statement.

The former president’s endorsement has been seen as important in breaking the five-way race for the GOP nomination.

Earlier this week, chiropractor Garrett Soldano publicly urged Trump to “stay out of this race,” preferring to let the candidates “duke it out” without his influence.

In response to the president’s endorsement, Soldano indicated the race for the GOP nomination is not over.

"From what I know about President Trump, he likes winners," Soldano said. "I look forward to his support on August 3rd," the day after the primary election.

Dixon now has the backing of two influential forces, the former president and the DeVos family.

Other Republican candidates tried to use the DeVos support against Dixon, claiming she was getting support from “anti-Trumpers” and she represented the “establishment.” Betsy DeVos served as Donald Trump's education secretary but resigned after the January 6 insurrection, saying there was "no mistaking the impact" Trump's rhetoric had on the violent demonstration.

Dixon celebrated Trump's endorsement in an emailed statement. "It is a great honor to receive President Trump’s endorsement and have the strength of our campaign to defeat Gretchen Whitmer further affirmed by his support,” she said.