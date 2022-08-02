Rep. Haley Stevens defeats Rep. Andy Levin in Michigan's newly redrawn 11th District

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens has defeated U.S. Rep. Andy Levin in their Democratic congressional primary in Michigan's newly redrawn 11th District. That primary is expected to be decisive for the district, which now leans heavily toward Democrats.

Both Haley Stevens and Andy Levin were first elected to Congress in 2018, in different districts. But due to new lines drawn by Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, they faced off in Tuesday's primary.

Thank you, Michigan’s 11th District. I will not let you down! pic.twitter.com/HvX03mWG3w — Haley Stevens (@HaleyLive) August 3, 2022

Stevens currently represents the old 11th, which was also mostly in Oakland County. It was more of a Republican-leaning district when she was first elected.

Stevens credited her success to "hard work" in Congress and on the campaign trail. She urged supporters to stay focused on November, saying they need to unite behind Democrats in state and Congressional races.

"Democrats aren't despairing," Stevens said. "Democrats are delivering. We are delivering for this country."

“We've got more to do. We've got to ban those assault weapons. We've got to get back to Congress and pass that national right to abortion care. We've got to get back to Congress and make sure that we're doing net-zero carbon emissions.”

Before she went to Congress, Stevens played a key role in President Barack Obama’s Auto Rescue Task Force. Since her arrival in Washington, she’s continued to focus on auto and tech-related issues. That includes spearheading the effort to combat a microchip shortage by boosting domestic manufacturing.

Levin comes from a prominent Michigan political family. His father Sander was a longtime Congressman, and his late Uncle Carl a longtime U.S. Senator.

“Congratulations to Congresswoman Haley Stevens, who ran a strong campaign and will be the Democratic nominee for Michigan’s new 11th District," Levin said in a statement. "I will support her and work with her and others to elect Democrats up and down the ballot in Oakland County and across Michigan and the United States on November 8."

Levin also condemned what he called "the corrosive influence of dark money" on the campaign. “Unfortunately, I was also the target of a largely Republican-funded campaign set on defeating the movement I represent no matter where I ran," Levin said. "I am humbled by neighbors throughout Oakland County and friends new and old across the country who stepped up to help me fight back until the very last minute."

Stevens received millions of campaign dollars from PACs, especially from pro-Israel groups including the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee.

Stevens will face Republican Mark Ambrose, a veteran, in November.