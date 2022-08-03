© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Michigan League of Women Voters launches election observer program

Michigan Radio | By Toussaint Fancher
Published August 3, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT
arrow sign says voting
Flickr user justgrimes
/
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Voting Sign

The Michigan League of Women Voters said Wednesday that it's launched a permanent program to observe the state's election certification process.

The league said its Board of State and County Canvassers Observer program will watch as the boards go through the process of certifying each precinct's election results. Those observers will then report on any irregularities, and the league said it "will report any issues to the appropriate government or legal source."

Paula Bowman is a co-president of the state's League of Women Voters. "We started it in 2020 after the presidential election because, first of all, we wanted to educate ourselves," she said. "The league is all about self education as well as educating the public."

The league said the program involves about 150 volunteers and is rooted in the uncertainty of the 2020 presidential election.

“Our observer program was initiated during the 2020 election, amid lies that the election certification was unfair and incorrect,” said Christina Schlitt, another co-president of the league. “This program helps to ensure Michigan’s election certification process is followed based on our state’s constitution and that the will of the voters is carried out.”

The program is present in about 35 of Michigan's 83 counties, but league officials said they hope to expand it further for November's general election.

Tags

Politics & Government Electionsleague of women voters
Toussaint Fancher
Toussaint joined Michigan Radio in June 2022 as a newsroom intern. He is a Junior at Howard University in Washington, D.C., majoring in journalism and minoring in Afro-American Studies.
See stories by Toussaint Fancher
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content