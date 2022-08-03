Michigan League of Women Voters launches election observer program

The Michigan League of Women Voters said Wednesday that it's launched a permanent program to observe the state's election certification process.

The league said its Board of State and County Canvassers Observer program will watch as the boards go through the process of certifying each precinct's election results. Those observers will then report on any irregularities, and the league said it "will report any issues to the appropriate government or legal source."

Paula Bowman is a co-president of the state's League of Women Voters. "We started it in 2020 after the presidential election because, first of all, we wanted to educate ourselves," she said. "The league is all about self education as well as educating the public."

The league said the program involves about 150 volunteers and is rooted in the uncertainty of the 2020 presidential election.

“Our observer program was initiated during the 2020 election, amid lies that the election certification was unfair and incorrect,” said Christina Schlitt, another co-president of the league. “This program helps to ensure Michigan’s election certification process is followed based on our state’s constitution and that the will of the voters is carried out.”

The program is present in about 35 of Michigan's 83 counties, but league officials said they hope to expand it further for November's general election.