Rashida Tlaib wins Democratic Primary in new 12th Congressional District

U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib won the newly redrawn 12th District's Democratic primary Tuesday. The district includes portions of west Detroit, western Wayne County, Oakland County, Dearborn, and Southfield, and favors Democrats.

Tlaib faced three Democratic challengers as she seeks a third term in office this year. She is expected to easily carry the 12th Congressional District seat in November. Tlaib's main competition was longtime Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, who had strong name recognition in the city.

WDET reported that "Tlaib gained national prominence as part of the so-called 'Squad' of progressive women in the House. They broke party ranks to vote against President Biden’s infrastructure plan when Democrats failed to tie it to the Build Back Better social agenda. Tlaib even took the rare step of delivering a response to the President’s State of the Union address, despite both being Democrats."

Another of Tlaib's "Squad" colleagues, Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, won her Democratic primary Tuesday.

Tlaib will face Republican Steven Elliott in November's general election. Elliott was born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and is campaigning on "protecting the American dream."