U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar wins Republican primary in Michigan's new 2nd District

Republican Congressman John Moolenaar won the Republican primary Tuesday. He is seeking his fifth term in the U.S. House of Representatives in the state's newly drawn 2nd District.

This district includes most of central Michigan and parts of the Lake Michigan shoreline. This is the first time in the past three election cycles that Moolenaar faced a primary challenger.

Moolenaar defeated Tom Norton, a veteran from Kent County. He'll now face Democrat Jerry Hilliard, who won in an uncontested race.

WCMU reported earlier that Michigan’s central region has not sent a Democratic representative to Washington, D.C., in decades. Hilliard lost to Moolenaar in two previous elections with less than 40% of the vote.