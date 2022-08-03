Unofficial election results delayed after some counties changed how results are transmitted

Delays in unofficial reporting or results in Michigan's primary were caused by a change in how election results are transmitted from the local level to the county level.

As of Wednesday morning, results were still coming in from large communities.

At least 70 counties are no longer using modems to transmit unofficial election results, according to Michigan Department of State spokesperson, Tracy Wimmer.

Wayne County, Michigan’s largest county, is among those counties that stopped using modems to transmit results.

“This is being done in accordance with guidance issued by the US Election Assistance Commission in order to, one, prevent any remote possibility– which is very small– of interference, but also to counter the misinformation that is circulated concerning the use of modems,” Wimmer said.

Without modems to transmit results from the local to the county level, unofficial results from polling places were driven to the county clerk’s offices by election workers, Wimmer said.

Wimmer said individual polling locations still had the unofficial results publicly available.

“The delay just came in aggregating that information at the county level, because of the time it took to physically bring those results from the individual jurisdictions to the county,” she said.

Wimmer said a larger issue the delay is that Michigan law does not allow the pre-processing of absentee ballots– which she says makes up a large proportion of votes cast in Michigan. She says the department expects that trend to continue into the November election. That’s why the Secretary of State’s office is advocating to allow seven days for pre-processing of absentee ballots.

Modems will not be used in the general election this November either.