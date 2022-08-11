Your Michigan midterm election voting questions answered

We at Michigan Radio have partnered with America Amplified to answer questions about how to participate in the 2022 midterm elections. Here are some of the top questions from Michiganders we have been able to answer thus far.

Do you have a question we haven’t answered yet? Submit your question on our form on our Election 2022 page or by texting “MICHIGAN RADIO” to 855-670-1777.

Q: What is on the ballot ?

A: To find out what’s on the ballot, you can look up your voter registration on the Michigan Voter Information Center and see exactly what’s on your ballot.

You can also use our guide to evaluate the issues that matter most to you.

Q: Why are no [primary election] results coming out of Wayne County? Do they need help from the other counties?

A: We reported on our Stateside show on Aug. 3 about the delays in Wayne County.

Q: I recently moved to Michigan and got my Michigan driver's license shortly after. Am I registered to vote?

A: You should have been automatically registered to vote when you signed up for your driver’s license, unless you declined to do so at that time. You can check to see if you are registered and find your polling place online at the Michigan Voter Information Center .

You can register to vote up to election day , although if it's 14 days or fewer before the election you'll need to go to your city clerk's office to do so.

This post will be updated as we continue to answer questions about how to vote in the upcoming midterm election.