There's a debate over debates brewing in Michigan's race for governor

The campaigns for Democratic incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are debating over how many debates they should have — and when they should have them — before November’s election.

Dixon’s campaign says she has agreed to two television debates and is open to a couple more, including some in September.

The Whitmer campaign says for more than a decade, Michigan has held one to two televised gubernatorial debates in October. The Democratic incumbent’s campaign is eyeing dates in mid- and late October.

“So Michiganders have an opportunity to see the clear contrast between the candidates as they make their decisions in this crucial election,” reads a statement from the Whitmer campaign.

But the Republican nominee’s campaign says they want debates early this fall, rather than waiting until after people have already started voting.

“Tudor Dixon rejects Whitmer's attempt to push debates back until well after voting starts because Whitmer owes it to the many Michiganders she has hurt to face them sooner rather than later,” reads part of a statement from the Dixon campaign.

The Dixon campaign is asking the Whitmer campaign to negotiate mutually agreeable dates.