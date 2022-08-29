State elections officials say it's time to apply for absentee ballot

The November election is a little more than two months away.

State election officials say now is the time to apply for an absentee ballot.

“Every successful election we have held in Michigan over the last three years, voters have made it clear they want options for how and when to cast their ballot by choosing to do so absentee in record numbers,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Her office says Michigan voters who plan to vote absentee in November’s general election should apply for an absentee ballot now to avoid postal delays.

Local clerks will begin mailing out absentee voter ballots by the end of September.

A Secretary of State office spokeswoman says roughly half the two million votes cast in this month’s primary were cast absentee.