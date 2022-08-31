© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Politics & Government

Promote the Vote ballot measure certification heads to MI Supreme Court

Michigan Radio | By Michigan Radio Newsroom
Published August 31, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT
Board of Canvassers on Aug 31, 2022
Carlos Osorio/AP
/
AP
Richard Houskamp, left, Anthony Daunt and Mary Ellen Gurewitz, members of the Michigan state Board of Canvassers listen to a speaker during a hearing, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Lansing, Mich. The board is scheduled to decide whether a ballot initiative that seeks to enshrine abortion rights into Michigan's constitution should go to voters in November. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The question of whether a voting rights amendment will appear on the November is heading to the Michigan Supreme Court. That’s after a state election board deadlocked on sending the amendment, called Promote the Vote, to voters.

Tuesday's meeting was to determine whether two proposed amendments to the Michigan Constitution have qualified for the November ballot. The other proposal, which would enshrine abortion rights in the Constitution, is still being debated.

The two Republican members of the Board of State Canvassers voted against certifying the Promote the Vote ballot measure. The two Democrats voted in favor. The deadlock means the proposal won't make the ballot without a decision by the courts. Supporters of Promote the Vote say they plan to ask the Michigan Supreme Court to decide the issue.

The ballot measure, if passed, would do a number of things, including allowing election officials to accept third party donations, let voters join a permanent absentee ballot list and make sure overseas ballots postmarked before Election Day and received within six days after are still counted.

A group opposed the ballot measure, Defend Your Vote, said the initiative makes changes to the state constitution that weren’t listed on the petition, as required by law.

Michigan Radio Newsroom
