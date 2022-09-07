Macomb County Republican Party sues to try to decertify 2020 presidential election

A federal lawsuit has been filed in the Western District of Michigan seeking to decertify the 2020 presidential election.

In addition to the Macomb County GOP, the plaintiffs include Donna Brandenberg, U.S. Taxpayers candidate, and former Republican candidate, for governor in 2022, and Sharon Olson, Clerk for Irving Township, Barry County who allegedly gave a township tabulator to a group allegedly promoting unproven claims of fraud in Michigan's 2020 election.

The plaintiffs claim that none of Michigan's counties used an electronic voting system that had been properly certified as required by law.

"I'm asking the district judge to order a rerun of the Michigan election, and they be counted by hand," said Daniel Hartman, the plaintiff's attorney.

The complaint asks the court to compel the defendants, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, "to work together to rerun the Michigan 2020 presidential election as soon as possible, by way of special election, with paper ballots only, on a single election day."

Jake Rollow, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of State, declined to comment on the lawsuit, saying the Department had not yet been served.

In a written statement, he said, "The 2020 election was the most scrutinized election in state history and more than 250 audits, the State Senate Oversight Committee and the state's Auditor General all affirmed the integrity and accuracy of the election."