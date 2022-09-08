Flint mayor denies lying about college degree

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley insists he did not lie about receiving a college degree.

Fox News Digital first reported that several official government websites claim Neeley received a Bachelor’s degree in communication from Saginaw Valley State University.

Neeley attended SVSU, but did not receive a degree.

He did receive his associate’s degree from Delta College.

The Fox News article refers to Mayor Sheldon Neeley as “Whitmer-backed”, referring to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and also mentions other Democrats who had to correct parts of their academic records, including President Joe Biden.

In a statement Wednesday, Neeley blames “a political staffer” for the initial error, which has been reprinted elsewhere online. The mayor notes that Flint Journal candidate surveys dating back to 2001, 2007, and 2014 reflected his actual education status.

Sheldon Neeley is running for re-election and faces a strong challenge from former Mayor Karen Weaver.

The mayor says he “will not be distracted, but instead remains laser focused on serving with integrity and transparency, delivering on the issues that matter to Flint families.”

