MSU trustees shelve voting-rights resolution

Michigan State University trustees on Friday decided not to vote on an agenda item that had been criticized by Republicans. A resolution on voter suppression would have called on university vendors to oppose the Republican-backed Secure MI Vote ballot effort that would tighten the state's voting laws.

Opposition to the measure, including suggestions of state funding cuts, convinced the board to remove it from the agenda.

Trustee Rema Vassar spoke about the need to fight what she sees as an effort to make it harder for people of color to vote.

“Anyone, be they red, blue, purple, plaid, who seeks to continue these deeply rooted efforts to suppress Black votes without regard to their method, means, or attempt to claim otherwise, will be challenged,” she said.

Before the meeting, state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey was quoted in the Detroit News saying the measure would call into question "the legitimacy of this university and its board of trustees."