Meet 9th District Republican candidate Lisa McClain

Lisa McClain is a Republican member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 10th Congressional District. She took office in January 2021. After redistricting, she is running as an incumbent in the 9th Congressional District.

This interview was edited for clarity.

Going into this fall campaign, what's the most important issue for you?

I think three things, the economy, the economy, and the economy. Everything right now is revolving around the price of things, whether it be gas, or whether it be the ability to have things on our shelves.

It’s a new election with a new district for you. Does a new district change the way that you campaign? Are you having to spend more time in the parts that were added to your district?

I am spending more time in the new part of my district just because I don't know them and they don't know me. It's very difficult to advocate if you don't get a sense and a feel and you don't get to introduce yourself and have the opportunity to engage and interact with the constituents. So, I'm trying not to forget my old communities, but I am spending a little bit more time in the new part of the district.

You're a big supporter of Donald Trump.

Yes, sir.

You were at a rally of his in Washington Township earlier this year.

Yes.

With your constituents, do you think it is a major plus to be supportive of the former president?

I think it's a major plus to be supportive. The only thing I would say is we need to get back to looking at the policies and less at the person. Let's focus on the issues and the policies.

The 2020 election is over but some people still say it wasn't fair, it was false. What's your feeling? Was it a legitimate election?

There's a saying, if we don't learn from the past, we're destined to repeat it. So we need to continue to look at what we can do better. We even do that in sporting events, right?. We always look at game films. I think that makes sense because I think the American people want some truth, want some transparency, and they want to know that it's legitimate. We can do both. We can do "and", and we got to move forward. But we can't move forward without studying the past and what we can do better.

So was the 2020 election legitimate?

I think there's a lot of errors that were made and perception is 90% of reality. There's a lot of people out there who think there were a lot of errors made and we owe that to the American people.