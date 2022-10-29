Obama in Detroit: "Who will fight for you? Who is on your side?"

Former President Barack Obama was in Detroit on Saturday to help encourage voters to turn out for Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in her bid for a second term against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.

Obama talked about gas prices, inflation, access to abortion and voter turn out. He encouraged people to bring family members and friends out to vote.

"Michigan deserves somebody who is going to work everyday and fight for you. Somebody whose already doing it, whose done it not just as your governor, but for her entire career. And by the way, you also deserve someone who is going to stand up for a woman’s right to make her own healthcare decisions," he said.

Obama mentioned recent democratic legislation like the infrastructure bill and reducing the cost of prescription drugs.

Attendees lined up outside, wrapping around the building, filling the bleachers as well as the gym floor at Renaissance High School.

Obama spoke last, after several Democratic politicians.

"There may be a lot of issues in this election but the basic question you should always be asking yourself but especially right now is who will fight for you? Whose on your side? Not who talks a big game but who has walked the walk," he said. Attendees responded, "Big Gretch! Big Gretch!"

The 50-minute speech in Detroit was interrupted twice by hecklers, but thousands of people came here to Obama speak.

Election day is November 8th.