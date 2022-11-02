Judge dismisses Republican lawsuit against Flint over election inspectors

State and national Republican officials failed to convince a judge to force the city of Flint to bring on more Republican election inspectors ahead of next week’s election.

The Michigan Republican Party and the Republican National Committee filed the lawsuit last week. In the lawsuit, they claim only about 10% of the election inspectors expected to be on hand in Flint for the general election are Republicans.

“We believe this blatant attempt to skirt the law will negatively impact our elections and we’re not going to stand for it,” Ron Weiser, Michigan Republican Party chairman was quoted saying in a press release the day the suit was filed.

However, Circuit Court Judge Mark Latchana dismissed the lawsuit Wednesday. The judge found neither the RNC nor Michigan GOP had standing to bring the lawsuit.

Flint officials welcomed the decision.

“This whole lawsuit is basically a frivolous attempt to disrupt the elections in Flint,” said Bill Kim, Flint city attorney.

Kim said the focus now turns to ensuring the election goes smoothly.

Lawyers for the RNC and state Republican Party declined to comment after the court hearing.

But a Michigan Republican Party spokesman says the decision will be appealed.