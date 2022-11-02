SMART and Detroit public transit system to offer free rides on Election Day

The SMART bus system is planning to offer - for the first time - free transit service to all riders on Election Day.

SMART is the regional public transportation provider for Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties.

The free service applies to SMART's Fixed Route, Connector, and ADA Paratransit Service for people with disabilities, as well as the ride share service SMART Flex.

The Detroit Department of Transportation also plans to suspend all fares for all riders on Election Day. Paratransit riders can request transportation via provider MetroLift.

Tiffany Gunter, deputy general manager of SMART, said SMART takes voting seriously as a civic duty.

"Providing free rides just creates greater access for individuals who may not have a vehicle or may have vision impairments or some form of a disability," said Gunter. "We want to make sure that they don't feel as if they don't have the ability to participate in their civic duty."

The free services in both the SMART and Detroit transit systems will run from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on November 8th.

Free rides are not limited to trips to the polls.