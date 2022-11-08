© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens wins Michigan's 11th District

Michigan Radio | By Michigan Radio Newsroom
Published November 8, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST
Election-11th.png

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens has beaten Republican candidate Mark Ambrose to represent Michigan's newly redrawn 11th District.

Loading...

In the Democratic primary, redistricting forced Stevens and Congressman Andy Levin to compete for the same seat in Oakland County, Michigan Radio's Sarah Cwiek reported earlier this month.

Stevens was first elected to Congress in 2018. Before that, she was a leader on President Obama’s Auto Rescue Task Force.

Stevens’ core policy positions are largely in line with the Democratic Party mainstream. She champions abortion rights, advocates preserving and expanding the Affordable Care Act, and supports banning assault-style weapons.

And she wears her party affiliation with pride. “I'm a Democrat,” she told Michigan Radio. “And it's really simple. My friends, who we are … we are the party of the people.”

Tags
Politics & Government Congressional Races 2022Election 2022haley stevens
Michigan Radio Newsroom
See stories by Michigan Radio Newsroom
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content