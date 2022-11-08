U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens wins Michigan's 11th District

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens has beaten Republican candidate Mark Ambrose to represent Michigan's newly redrawn 11th District.

In the Democratic primary, redistricting forced Stevens and Congressman Andy Levin to compete for the same seat in Oakland County, Michigan Radio's Sarah Cwiek reported earlier this month.

Stevens was first elected to Congress in 2018. Before that, she was a leader on President Obama’s Auto Rescue Task Force.

Stevens’ core policy positions are largely in line with the Democratic Party mainstream. She champions abortion rights, advocates preserving and expanding the Affordable Care Act, and supports banning assault-style weapons.

And she wears her party affiliation with pride. “I'm a Democrat,” she told Michigan Radio. “And it's really simple. My friends, who we are … we are the party of the people.”