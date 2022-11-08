Michigan's 2022 midterm election results
Governor
Loading...
Secretary of State
Attorney General
Ballot Initiatives
Proposal 1
Loading...
Proposal 2
Loading...
Proposal 3
Loading...
Key House Races
3rd District
Loading...
7th District
Loading...
8th District
Loading...
Michigan Supreme Court
U.S. House Races
1st District
2nd District
Loading...
Loading...
4th District
5th District
Loading...
Loading...
6th District
9th District
Loading...
Loading...
10th District
11th District
Loading...
Loading...
12th District
13th District
Loading...
Loading...