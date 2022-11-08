Today is Election Day. Here are some tips for voting.

If you didn’t vote absentee, you can vote today. The polls are open between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. If you are in line by 8:00, you’ll be allowed to vote.

If you didn’t mail it ahead of time, you have until 8:00 p.m. to drop off your absentee ballot at your city or township clerk’s office. There might be a drop box available outside the office.

Michigan has same day registration, so you can register today and vote today at your election clerk’s office.

You can find your clerk’s office or locate your polling place at the Michigan Secretary of State’s michigan.gov/vote. That website also has a lot of other voter information.

If you're a U.S. citizen, 18 years or older, and have a current Michigan driver's license or a state ID card, you're already registered to vote.

Lester Graham / Michigan Radio Your city or township clerk's office might have ballot drop boxes outside the office.

You will be asked for a government-issued photo ID that includes your address. If you don’t have a driver's license or state ID with you at the polling place, you can sign an affidavit to vote. But, if you do have identification, remember to take it with you to avoid a delay at the polling place.

If you’re not on the voters’ list at the polling place, ask an election worker if you’re at the wrong location. They should be able to give you some guidance. Having your voter’s card with you would be helpful.

If you're not currently serving a sentence in jail or prison, you can vote.

At the polling place, if you’re being harassed or intimidated, let a poll worker know.

If someone challenges your right to vote, you can be sworn in by an election worker, and answer questions to establish your eligibility to vote

For detailed information on your rights as a voter, you can visit MichiganVoting.org.

