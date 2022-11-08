Two years after refusing to certify 2020 election, McClain wins re-election in Michigan's 9th District

Incumbent Republican U.S. Representative Lisa McClain has been re-elected in Michigan's 9th Congressional District.

With 34% of the votes counted, the Associated Press is calling McClain the winner over Democratic challenger Brian Jaye.

McClain is ahead in that race by 63% to 33%.

In October, Michigan Radio's Steve Carmody reported that McClain won her congressional seat two years ago, as a dedicated supporter of then-President Donald Trump. She was one of three Michigan members of Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election results from Arizona and Pennsylvania.