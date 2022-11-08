© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Two years after refusing to certify 2020 election, McClain wins re-election in Michigan's 9th District

Michigan Radio | By Michigan Radio Newsroom
Published November 8, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST
Election-mcclain.png

Incumbent Republican U.S. Representative Lisa McClain has been re-elected in Michigan's 9th Congressional District.

With 34% of the votes counted, the Associated Press is calling McClain the winner over Democratic challenger Brian Jaye.

McClain is ahead in that race by 63% to 33%.

In October, Michigan Radio's Steve Carmody reported that McClain won her congressional seat two years ago, as a dedicated supporter of then-President Donald Trump. She was one of three Michigan members of Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election results from Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Loading...

Tags
Politics & Government Congressional Races 2022Election 2022
Michigan Radio Newsroom
See stories by Michigan Radio Newsroom
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content