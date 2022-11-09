Attorney General Dana Nessel wins reelection after DePerno concedes

Incumbent Democrat Dana Nessel beat Republican Matt DePerno in the race for Michigan Attorney General.

In a statement on Twitter, Nessel declared that "Ultimately, Michigan values propelled us to victory."

DePerno conceded the race Wednesday morning, saying:

“Although I may be conceding to Dana Nessel today, I refuse to concede that Michigan is a blue state. I will continue to fight like hell to restore Michigan to all it can be and I look forward to continuing this journey with you all."