Politics & Government

Attorney General Dana Nessel wins reelection after DePerno concedes

Michigan Radio Newsroom
Published November 9, 2022 at 9:50 AM EST

Incumbent Democrat Dana Nessel beat Republican Matt DePerno in the race for Michigan Attorney General.

In a statement on Twitter, Nessel declared that "Ultimately, Michigan values propelled us to victory."

DePerno conceded the race Wednesday morning, saying:

“Although I may be conceding to Dana Nessel today, I refuse to concede that Michigan is a blue state. I will continue to fight like hell to restore Michigan to all it can be and I look forward to continuing this journey with you all."

Michigan Radio Newsroom
