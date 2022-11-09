Bernstein, Zahra win re-election to Michigan Supreme Court

Two current Michigan Supreme Court Justices won re-election in this year's midterm election. Justice Richard Bernstein and Justice Brian Zahra received the most votes in a field of seven.

Justice Bernstein was first elected to the Michigan Supreme Court in 2014. He's running for a second eight-year term on the bench and was nominated by the Democratic Party, although candidates appear without any party affiliation on the ballot.

Justice Zahra was first appointed by former Republican Governor Rick Snyder to fill a vacancy on the Michigan Supreme Court in 2011. He was elected to a partial term in 2012 then elected to a full eight-year term in 2014. Zahra is now seeking a second full term on the court. Zahra was nominated by the Republican Party, although Supreme Court candidates appear without party affiliation on the ballot.